First Alert Weather Days declared due to dangerous heat this weekend

First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day Graphic(First Alert Weather Day Graphic)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — First Alert Weather Days have been declared for the next three days, as temperatures are expected to climb to 112-113 over the weekend and as high as 114 on Monday.

We haven’t seen temperatures this hot in three weeks, and we’re likely to be starting a heatwave that will last until monsoon moisture returns next week. Even Friday, we’re expecting highs to top 110 degrees.

Pay extra attention to your health during this heat wave. Drink extra water, limit time outdoors, and check on the vulnerable in our population. Monday, we’ve also got an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Dry air advecting into the state from the southwest has meant a monsoon break for the past few days, but over the weekend, the proximity of the ridge of high pressure will begin to return some moisture to our atmosphere. At this point, temperatures are only forecast to come down slightly by a degree or two Tuesday through Thursday of next week, staying slightly above 110 degrees each afternoon.

By the way, this is day 21 of Monsoon 2022, and we’ve had three days of rain.

