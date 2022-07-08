First Alert Weather Days issued as major heatwave begins in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We continue with our First Alert for scorching conditions this weekend around metro Phoenix, and we’ve also extended it into Monday. Our forecast for Saturday and Sunday is 113 degrees with lows around 90. On Monday, it looks like we’ll pop up to 114 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Monday for metro Phoenix and much of southwest Arizona. These temperatures at 110 or more, which we hit Friday, could last all of next week, making the heat a serious weather issue.

We expect temperatures to come off the Monday highs mainly because of an influx of moisture into the state and a repositioning of the ridge of high pressure bringing us the heat. Still, Tuesday through next Friday, look for highs of 110-112 degrees. There is a slight chance for thundershowers on Thursday and Friday in metro Phoenix, but those chances are slim at this point.

An Ozone Alert also has been issued for Saturday because ozone levels may get into the unhealthful range. Remember, ozone levels typically peak during the late afternoon and evening hours. And it’s likely the Ozone Alert will be extended through the weekend into early next week.

