Crash involving City of Phoenix bus slows traffic in west Phoenix Friday morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A crash Friday morning involving a City of Phoenix bus led to road closures in the area of 35th and Glendale avenues in the west Valley near Glendale. Maricopa County Department of Transportation officials said that those involved were injured, and one man is in the hospital.

While the westbound lanes of Glendale were reopened around 7:30 a.m., traffic is still moving slowly in the area. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

BLOCKED: Glendale Ave / 35th Ave, the intersection is BLOCKED due to a crash. Please avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/JM2foysQ8a — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MCDOTNews) July 8, 2022

