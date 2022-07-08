Your Life
Crash involving City of Phoenix bus slows traffic in west Phoenix Friday morning

The accident happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Glendale Avenue in the west Valley near Glendale.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A crash Friday morning involving a City of Phoenix bus led to road closures in the area of 35th and Glendale avenues in the west Valley near Glendale. Maricopa County Department of Transportation officials said that those involved were injured, and one man is in the hospital.

While the westbound lanes of Glendale were reopened around 7:30 a.m., traffic is still moving slowly in the area. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for further updates as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

