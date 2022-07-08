Country star, actor Reba McEntire to open restaurant in Oklahoma

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A brand new restaurant and bar is soon to open in Oklahoma, called “Reba’s Place”.

“Oh my gosh, they can expect to have a rip-roaring good time,” said restaurant manager Garett Smith. “It’s just gonna be the best place to come to and hang out.”

The location plans to serve cocktails and some of McEntire’s favorite childhood dishes and other meals she’s enjoyed while on tour. She said her dream is to transform southeastern Oklahoma into a tourist destination. Area resident and jewelry store owner near the restaurant’s new location Sarilea Combs said, “I’ve been here 27 years, and I’ve seen a little come and a little go, but this will be an everlasting effect on this community. There’s no doubt about it.”

Another person said McEntire’s legacy will continue on through the restaurant, making a huge difference in the immediate community. “She’s very hands-on, so that makes a big difference,” said Smith. “The community in it at large, I mean, they have been so supportive. Very, very excited for this whole thing coming in.”

There isn’t a set opening date yet, but there will be gift shop with the restaurant when it opens!

