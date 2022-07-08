Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Country star, actor Reba McEntire to open restaurant in Oklahoma

The location plans to serve cocktails and some of McEntire’s favorite childhood dishes and other meals she’s enjoyed while on tour.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A brand new restaurant and bar is soon to open in Oklahoma, called “Reba’s Place”.

“Oh my gosh, they can expect to have a rip-roaring good time,” said restaurant manager Garett Smith. “It’s just gonna be the best place to come to and hang out.”

The location plans to serve cocktails and some of McEntire’s favorite childhood dishes and other meals she’s enjoyed while on tour. She said her dream is to transform southeastern Oklahoma into a tourist destination. Area resident and jewelry store owner near the restaurant’s new location Sarilea Combs said, “I’ve been here 27 years, and I’ve seen a little come and a little go, but this will be an everlasting effect on this community. There’s no doubt about it.”

TRENDING: Woman shot after ramming her car into Mesa police vehicle at headquarters

Another person said McEntire’s legacy will continue on through the restaurant, making a huge difference in the immediate community. “She’s very hands-on, so that makes a big difference,” said Smith. “The community in it at large, I mean, they have been so supportive. Very, very excited for this whole thing coming in.”

There isn’t a set opening date yet, but there will be gift shop with the restaurant when it opens!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crayola Experience Chandler
Find colorful fun for everyone at Crayola Experience in Chandler
The company said that since August 2020, it has seen a 55% drop in party reports coming from...
Airbnb bans parties in all short-term rental properties permanently
Entrance sign to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to receive $14.4 million grant from Biden’s $1 billion infrastructure plan
Discount Tuesdays run through the end of October.
$5 movies are back at AMC Theatres on Discount Tuesdays