California McDonald’s giving away scholarships

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly 24 young adults have the chance to further their education, thanks to a California McDonald’s!

Since 2017, the Raymond H. Costa Scholarship Fund has given away more than $343,000 in scholarships to 120 employees around Monterey and San Benito counties in California. Several students are first-generation college students! In 2022, the fund awarded 21 scholarships to their student employees for their personal use or for their children to attend college in amounts ranging from 1,500 to 5,000.

For Costa, this scholarship fund is very personal. Having lived in rural areas for much of his life and losing his father at a young age, he said it inspired him to make it his mission to give back to his community.

“I’m just blessed that the businesses here can afford to give this money, and I like helping people,” Costa said. “It’s just kind of what we do here. Try to always help--if somebody comes and needs something we try to help in whatever way we can.”

Costa said that every year he also makes a donation to a California-based telethon that benefits the Salvation Army.

