Blake Masters jumps into lead for Arizona GOP nomination for US Senate, new poll says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) —There’s a new frontrunner in the race to become the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate for Arizona. According to a new poll from OH Predictive Insights, Blake Masters is leading a crowded pack in the GOP Senate Primary, with 25% of responders going to him. Wealthy businessman Jim Lamon got 18%, while Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich dropped from first to third with 14%. Michael McGuire got 6% while Justin Olson finished last with 2%.

But the race is still competitive, with 35% of voters in the poll unsure of who they were going to cast a ballot for. Time is running out since the early ballot started going out this week, and the primary is less than a month away. OHPI surveyed 515 Arizonans who identified as likely GOP primary voters from June 30 to July 2. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.

Back in April, Masters had only 9% of voters supporters, according to OHPI, with Brnovich in the lead at 21% and Lamon hovering around 16%. But last month, Masters received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Among GOP Trump supporters, 38% support Masters, 14% went for Lamon and only 11% support Brnovich. According to the pool, Lamon is performing the best among moderates at 21%, while Masters has a two-to-one advantage with Republicans aged 18-64.

