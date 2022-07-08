Your Life
Blake Masters jumps into lead for Arizona GOP nomination for US Senate, new poll says

Venture capitalist Blake Masters is up in the latest poll.
Venture capitalist Blake Masters is up in the latest poll.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) —There’s a new frontrunner in the race to become the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate for Arizona. According to a new poll from OH Predictive Insights, Blake Masters is leading a crowded pack in the GOP Senate Primary, with 25% of responders going to him. Wealthy businessman Jim Lamon got 18%, while Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich dropped from first to third with 14%. Michael McGuire got 6% while Justin Olson finished last with 2%.

But the race is still competitive, with 35% of voters in the poll unsure of who they were going to cast a ballot for. Time is running out since the early ballot started going out this week, and the primary is less than a month away. OHPI surveyed 515 Arizonans who identified as likely GOP primary voters from June 30 to July 2. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.

Back in April, Masters had only 9% of voters supporters, according to OHPI, with Brnovich in the lead at 21% and Lamon hovering around 16%. But last month, Masters received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Among GOP Trump supporters, 38% support Masters, 14% went for Lamon and only 11% support Brnovich. According to the pool, Lamon is performing the best among moderates at 21%, while Masters has a two-to-one advantage with Republicans aged 18-64.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

