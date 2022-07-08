Your Life
Man arrested after fire rips through vacant building in downtown Phoenix

Alfonso Martinez was booked into jail on Friday on DUI and arson charges.
Alfonso Martinez was booked into jail on Friday on DUI and arson charges.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker and Jeff Popovich
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators say they have arrested a man who set a vacant building on fire in downtown Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Phoenix Fire Department Investigations Task Force, comprised of Phoenix Fire Investigators and Phoenix Police Detectives, announced the arrest Friday afternoon. Forty-three-year-old Alfonso Martinez was booked into jail on DUI and arson charges. No other details have been released.

On Thursday, Firefighters said they arrived around 4 p.m. at a building on fire near Seventh Avenue and Adams Street, just north of Washington Street. Smoke could be visible for miles in the downtown area. After about a half-hour, firefighters said they were able to get a good knockdown on the fire, and around 6 p.m., the fire was put out. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

