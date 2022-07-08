Man arrested after fire rips through vacant building in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators say they have arrested a man who set a vacant building on fire in downtown Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Phoenix Fire Department Investigations Task Force, comprised of Phoenix Fire Investigators and Phoenix Police Detectives, announced the arrest Friday afternoon. Forty-three-year-old Alfonso Martinez was booked into jail on DUI and arson charges. No other details have been released.

On Thursday, Firefighters said they arrived around 4 p.m. at a building on fire near Seventh Avenue and Adams Street, just north of Washington Street. Smoke could be visible for miles in the downtown area. After about a half-hour, firefighters said they were able to get a good knockdown on the fire, and around 6 p.m., the fire was put out. No one was hurt.

