Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arizona State Cornhole Championships come to Mesa’s Bell Bank Park

The event, sponsored by Legacy Sports USA, will be held at Mesa’s Bell Bank Park in Field House A starting Friday until Sunday.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona State Cornhole Championships are coming up this weekend. The event, sponsored by Legacy Sports USA, will be held at Mesa’s Bell Bank Park in Field House A starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. until Sunday.

Everyone is welcome, and there will be fifteen different skill-level divisions so you can play at your level of comfort. There’ll be food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and much more.

“Anywhere from 8 years old up until 80 years old, anyone can play this game,” said one of the event organizers named Todd. One of the competitors from Tucson named Moses spoke with Arizona’s Family reporter Elliott Polakoff and said, “I’m proud to represent Arizona. Proud to represent Tucson.”

The 2022 Arizona Cornhole Hall of Fame inductees will be announced at the event as well. To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The restaurant has hired all new staff, created an extensive wine list, offers craft cocktails,...
Scottsdale’s Cat’s Pajamas Bistro reopens after remodel with new menu
On Your Side's Susan Campbell talks ways to keep yourself safe from sun damage this summer, in...
What’s in your sunscreen and is it actually helping you?
Some girls dream of becoming a princess, even if it’s just for a day. In Chandler, Ocotillo...
Princess For a Day event comes to Chandler’s Ocotillo Health Club and Spa
Cat's Pajamas Bistro re-opens for business in Scottsdale