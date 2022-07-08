Arizona State Cornhole Championships come to Mesa’s Bell Bank Park

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona State Cornhole Championships are coming up this weekend. The event, sponsored by Legacy Sports USA, will be held at Mesa’s Bell Bank Park in Field House A starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. until Sunday.

Everyone is welcome, and there will be fifteen different skill-level divisions so you can play at your level of comfort. There’ll be food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and much more.

“Anywhere from 8 years old up until 80 years old, anyone can play this game,” said one of the event organizers named Todd. One of the competitors from Tucson named Moses spoke with Arizona’s Family reporter Elliott Polakoff and said, “I’m proud to represent Arizona. Proud to represent Tucson.”

The 2022 Arizona Cornhole Hall of Fame inductees will be announced at the event as well. To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.