Arizona is one of the top targeted states by cell phone scammers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- How often do you think you’re getting an important phone call only to find out it’s either spam or, in many cases, a scam? “Hi, this is Amazon. You have been charged $980 for an iPhone purchase. If you did not make this purchase, press 1 to talk to an Amazon representative.”

In this example, scammers try to trick you into calling them for what you believe is a fraudulent Amazon purchase. But when you do, the scammer posing as an Amazon representative winds up stealing your personal information or draining your bank account. Unfortunately, it happens all the time.

However, a new report recently released by a T-Mobile investigation reveals some surprising information. For instance, the cell phone provider discovered that scammers take it easy on the weekends, with most scam phone calls happening Mondays through Fridays. But on weekends, they detected an 80% drop in those calls.

They also discovered that the number one scam phone call last year was from fake car warranty companies. You probably received one like this one countless times. “Hello, we noticed your warranty is about to expire. Please press 1 to continue your coverage,” the recording says.

It was also revealed that the one time of year when scam calls dropped was during Easter. But they ramp up heavily six weeks before Christmas. And when it comes to areas that scammers target the most, Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Georgia rank at the top. As for the most targeted metropolitan area, Dallas-Ft. Worth and its 817 area code was ranked number one.

