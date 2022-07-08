5 ways to stay cool and save money in Arizona during extreme heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This weekend’s heat wave is right around the corner, and the meteorology team has declared Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as First Alert Weather days in anticipation of the extreme heat we’ll be enduring.

So how does one stay as cool as possible while also trying to save money on their utility bill? We’ve got five tips to help you stay safe and cool without breaking the bank.

Stay Hydrated

While it may be trite, stay as hydrated as you can. There are plenty of options available to you if you need something with some flavor in it. Gatorade, Liquid IV packets, Mio drops, and even carbonated water can help add some variety to your hydration routine. If you plan on swimming or spending any amount of time outdoors, consistently check your water supply. If you’re out of reach of water and your water bottle is at half-full, it’s time to turn around and head back to a water source. Heat exhaustion becomes a very real threat around temperatures of 101 degrees, and this weekend we’ll be getting much higher on the thermometer than that.

Check On Your Friends and Neighbors

Unfortunately, air conditioners will break down at the most inconvenient times, making your living situations uncomfortable. In these kinds of temperatures, going without air conditioning can be dangerous to your health. Check on your neighbors and loved ones to make sure their air conditioning is in working order and that they’re safe. If they say no, consider inviting them over to keep them safe. If you’re uncomfortable with that, refer them to the Heat Relief Network here so they can find a center closest to them.

Check on Your Pets

Don’t forget your furry, fuzzy, and scaly friends in this heat. Just like people, they can also get overheated. Ideally, it’s always a good idea before the summer gets too far underway to send your pet to the vets for a checkup. On blistering hot days, it’s also a good idea to minimize outside time. Perhaps this Saturday and Sunday you can stay inside and throw the ball to Spot instead of going on a daily walk. Hot sidewalks above a certain temperature can be very damaging to pets’ feet. If you have a pet with a flat face or some kind of physical condition that impacts their breathing, they are even more susceptible to overheating.

Save Money By Thinking Ahead

Utility bill costs can add up in this kind of heat, so if you’re looking for ways to save money while also taking care of yourself, consider drawing those curtains and closing blinds, especially when in the line of direct sunlight. Consider weather-stripping the doors that enter to the outdoors. Even the tiniest gaps can leak a lot of your cool air outdoors. You can also reduce your energy usage by visiting your local library, mall, grocery store, restaurant, or community center to enjoy their facilities during the heat of the day. For more ideas on how to save all year round, click here.

Wear Your Sunscreen

Sunscreen is important all year round in Arizona, but especially in this kind of weather. To make sure you’re getting maximum coverage, don’t wear any sunscreen below SPF 30. Experts also say that one way to maximize your health and coverage is to check for active ingredients of titanium and zinc. Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer impacting many people in the U.S. Learn more about best sunscreen practices and what to look for here.

