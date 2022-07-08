38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Adam R.

Ahdrina

Alex M

Angel E.

Anthony W.

Asia

Azael

Damone P.

Debra

Dwaun

Dylan J.

Errielee

Esteban

Gabriel J.

Gauge

Jesus R.

Johnie W.

Johnny G.

Klay

LaShaw

Liam

Matthew J.

Mia

Neveah R.

Neveah V.

Nicholaus

Noah L.

Parker

Riley and Michael

Salina

Shawn H.

Shelby

Skylar M.

Thomas

Xavier L.

Xavier R.

Zoe