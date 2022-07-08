Advertisement

38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

Finding Forever is sponsored by 72 Sold.
"Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful."
"Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful."
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

Adam R.

Adam is a sweet, thoughtful, talkative who is always willing to lend a hand to help others. One...
Adam is a sweet, thoughtful, talkative who is always willing to lend a hand to help others. One of his favorite things to do is watch fantasy-action movies like Lord of the Rings, Star Wars or anything with superheroes. Adam recently joined flag football and is looking forward to getting better at the sport and being part of a team. Get to know Adam and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Department of Child Safety)

Ahdrina

Ahdrina is very compassionate and bonds easily with people — and loves to make people happy...
Ahdrina is very compassionate and bonds easily with people — and loves to make people happy when they feel sad. Her favorite TV show is Dora the Explorer because she shares her same sense of adventure. Ahdrina aspires to go to college one day and become an FBI agent. Get to know Ahdrina and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Alex M

Alex enjoys all things crafts and sports, regularly drawing or playing basketball outside. His...
Alex enjoys all things crafts and sports, regularly drawing or playing basketball outside. His favorite movie is Remember the Titans. Alex loves collecting football cards and dreams of being an NFL player when he grows up. Get to know Alex and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Angel E.

Angel is a kind, sensitive, thoughtful teen who loves bonding with others. She is driven at...
Angel is a kind, sensitive, thoughtful teen who loves bonding with others. She is driven at school and enjoys reading in her spare time. Angel loves the idea of a big family and would love to have younger siblings to enjoy and serve as an example for. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Anthony W.

Anthony loves all things sports, but football is his absolute favorite. When he’s not scoring...
Anthony loves all things sports, but football is his absolute favorite. When he’s not scoring touchdowns on the field, he is tinkering with computers. Anthony loves to laugh and enjoys telling jokes or a good tall tale. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Asia

Asia is kind, affectionate and hard-working. Known for her great personality and...
Asia is kind, affectionate and hard-working. Known for her great personality and sense-of-humor, she loves music, fashion, basketball and volleyball. Get to know Asia and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Azael

Azael is an active, fun-loving boy who loves to travel and be outdoors. When he grows up, he...
Azael is an active, fun-loving boy who loves to travel and be outdoors. When he grows up, he wants to be a superhero and save humanity from zombies. If that doesn’t pan out, Azael dreams of being an inventor and creating things. Get to know Azael and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Damone P.

Damone is a smart, helpful, funny teen who enjoys math, reading and science. He prides himself...
Damone is a smart, helpful, funny teen who enjoys math, reading and science. He prides himself on being a healthy athlete but still appreciates crunchy Cheetos, ice cream and fried chicken. While he excels at both basketball and football, Damone would love to be a professional basketball player someday. Get to know Damone and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Debra

Dwaun

Dwaun is a self-described dog person – particularly when it comes to dachshunds, golden...
Dwaun is a self-described dog person – particularly when it comes to dachshunds, golden retrievers and pugs. He loves sports, especially football and basketball, and will never turn down pizza, tamales, ramen noodles or Oreos. At school, he enjoys many of his classes, including English, science, social studies and PE. Get to know Dwaun and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Dylan J.

Dylan is mechanically inclined and enjoys learning how things work. He’s a wiz at puzzles and...
Dylan is mechanically inclined and enjoys learning how things work. He’s a wiz at puzzles and enjoys listening to music. Dylan loves animals – especially energetic dogs! Get to know Dylan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Errielee

Errielee is an outgoing, bubbly, creative, thoughtful teen who loves to express herself through...
Errielee is an outgoing, bubbly, creative, thoughtful teen who loves to express herself through dance and fashion. She loves to be outside or curled up inside in front of a scary movie. Errielee loves music and you’ll often find her singing her favorite songs. Get to know Errielee and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Esteban

Esteban is a creative young man with a talent for writing music lyrics. In the future, he would...
Esteban is a creative young man with a talent for writing music lyrics. In the future, he would love to be a professional singer. When not creating, Esteban enjoys going to school and hanging out with his friends. Get to know Esteban and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Gabriel J.

Gabriel’s incredible sense of humor and giant smile light up any room! An active boy with lots...
Gabriel’s incredible sense of humor and giant smile light up any room! An active boy with lots of friends, there’s no shortage of things he loves, from basketball and zombie tag to Legos, Mexican food and the Dodgers. Get to know Gabriel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Gauge

Gauge is hardworking, smart, funny and a great advocate for himself! He loves robotics and is...
Gauge is hardworking, smart, funny and a great advocate for himself! He loves robotics and is excited to be building a drone. Gauge enjoys swimming and playing games. Gauge expressed that when he gets older he would like to be a mechanic and serve his country or be an architect. Get to know Gauge and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jesus R.

Jesus is a friendly and compassionate kid who loves being around people. He loves being...
Jesus is a friendly and compassionate kid who loves being around people. He loves being outdoors, playing in the park, hikes, and fishing. Jesus also enjoys being active, playing basketball, football and playing video games with friends. Get to know Jesus and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Johnie W.

Johnie is an active and chatty boy who loves superheroes, building things with Legos, playing...
Johnie is an active and chatty boy who loves superheroes, building things with Legos, playing outside and watching educational programs like Animal Kingdom. At school, his favorite subjects are science and math. Get to know Johnie and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Johnny G.

Johnny is an active boy who loves playing basketball, football and cheering on the Golden State...
Johnny is an active boy who loves playing basketball, football and cheering on the Golden State Warriors. His likes all types of food, but his all-time favorite is Chinese. He is a strong math student, but his dream is to play in the NBA when he grows up. Get to know Johnny and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Klay

Klay is a happy, funny, and intelligent person who enjoys many hobbies. She likes to being...
Klay is a happy, funny, and intelligent person who enjoys many hobbies. She likes to being creative, loves art, singing and playing the viola. She enjoys watching and playing basketball and football and cheers for the Dallas Cowboys and Golden State Warriors. Klay would like to attend college at the University of Arizona or UCLA and pursue a career in graphic design. Get to know Klay and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

LaShaw

LaShaw is a charming, loving, and an easy-going young man. He loves trying new things and...
LaShaw is a charming, loving, and an easy-going young man. He loves trying new things and enjoys writing music, playing board games and sports. When he’s not in school or playing video games, he stays active with football, baseball and basketball. Get to know LaShaw and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Liam

Liam is a helpful and loving boy who enjoys drawing, swimming and spending time outdoors. His...
Liam is a helpful and loving boy who enjoys drawing, swimming and spending time outdoors. His favorite foods are burritos, his favorite sport is soccer and his favorite subjects in school are art, math and science. Get to know Liam and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Matthew J.

Matthew is a compassionate and creative boy who enjoys riding his bike, racing his friends,...
Matthew is a compassionate and creative boy who enjoys riding his bike, racing his friends, playing games and building Legos. He loves spending time outdoors and will never say no to carrots, noodles and meatball subs. His favorite TV show is “Craig of the Creek.” Get to know Matthew and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Mia

Mia is a compassionate, independent and hard-working girl who is extremely dedicated to...
Mia is a compassionate, independent and hard-working girl who is extremely dedicated to achieving her goals –including a career in forensics on day. Like most girls her age, she is interested in anything related to hair and makeup and loves spending time with friends. Her favorite food is wings and her favorite place to get wings is 5 & Diner. Get to know Mia and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Neveah R.

Nevaeh is a fun, helpful and talkative young girl who loves playing games – especially Uno. She...
Nevaeh is a fun, helpful and talkative young girl who loves playing games – especially Uno. She great communicator who loves to make others smile. In fact, she often puts others’ needs first. She is a strong student, enjoys spending time with friends and loves animals. Get to know Nevaeh and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Neveah V.

Neveah is a sweet and darling girl who exudes joy as she waves and smiles at people. She is...
Neveah is a sweet and darling girl who exudes joy as she waves and smiles at people. She is very sociable and loves playing in the pool, being pushed on the swings and exploring her room and toys. Get to know Neveah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Nicholaus

Nicholaus is an energetic and thoughtful kid who describes himself as a “great helper” and...
Nicholaus is an energetic and thoughtful kid who describes himself as a “great helper” and loves taking care of animals, like chickens and horses. He’s interested in all things mechanical and would love to learn to ride a dirt bike. When he grows up, he wants to be a police officer, firefighter or paramedic. Get to know Nicholaus and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Noah L.

Noah is a sweet, funny boy who is always willing to try new things. He speaks English and...
Noah is a sweet, funny boy who is always willing to try new things. He speaks English and Spanish fluently and is very proud of his Spanish heritage. He loves the culture – especially the food and parties! His favorite things include the movie “Fat Albert,” the Los Angeles Lakers, ice skating and the color pink. He also loves animals. Get to know Noah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Parker

Parker is a sharp young man who keeps up on current events and wants to change the world....
Parker is a sharp young man who keeps up on current events and wants to change the world. Parker loves working with his hands and staying active with outdoor sports, Jiu Jitsu and boxing. In his down time, he likes playing on his computer, listening to music and eating his favorite food – hot wings. Get to know Parker and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Riley and Michael

Riley is a cheerful, optimistic and engaging girl who enjoys volleyball, soccer, swimming and...
Riley is a cheerful, optimistic and engaging girl who enjoys volleyball, soccer, swimming and music. At school, she excels in math and social studies. Riley would love to learn how to cook! Little brother Michael is a sweet and joyful boy who loves Paw Patrol and trucks – and he’ll never turn down peanut butter, ice cream or a visit to Burger King! Get to know Riley, Michael and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Salina

Salina loves math, volleyball, basketball and listening to rap music – especially Drake. If she...
Salina loves math, volleyball, basketball and listening to rap music – especially Drake. If she had three wishes, she’d wish for all the coffee in the world, a million dollars to buy an unlimited supply of Takis and to be a great singer. She has an amazing personality, but what really makes Salina stands out is her passion for teaching others. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Shawn H.

Shawn is a quiet and compassionate young man who enjoys being outside playing basketball or...
Shawn is a quiet and compassionate young man who enjoys being outside playing basketball or soccer. An aspiring artist, he is known for his incredible drawing abilities. He loves Starbucks and Panda Express and hopes to be an engineer or police officer when he grows up. Get to know Shawn and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Shelby

Shelby is vibrant and outgoing girl who enjoys coloring, dogs and movies. She also enjoys...
Shelby is vibrant and outgoing girl who enjoys coloring, dogs and movies. She also enjoys playing soccer, listening to music and doing crafts, and would like to learn how to sew, knit and crochet. Get to know Shelby and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Skylar M.

Skylar is a sweet, affectionate girl who makes friends easily and loves taking care of others....
Skylar is a sweet, affectionate girl who makes friends easily and loves taking care of others. She has lots of interests – from horses and Girl Scouts to arts and crafts and LEGOS. An active girl, she also loves spending time outside and finding new trees to climb. Get to know Skylar and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Thomas

Thomas is an outgoing and cheerful boy whose favorite activities include playing at the park,...
Thomas is an outgoing and cheerful boy whose favorite activities include playing at the park, blowing bubbles, going to a trampoline park and is happiest enjoying water activities. He spends time relaxing with his IPad-watching videos, playing games, and when he’s listening to music, dancing to the beat! Tommy’s favorite snacks are chips, candy, chicken nuggets and pizza rolls. Get to know Thomas and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Xavier L.

Xavier is a joyful and curious boy who likes to play video games – especially Fortnite. He...
Xavier is a joyful and curious boy who likes to play video games – especially Fortnite. He loves basketball, Transformers toys, Hot Wheels and working on origami. Xavier’s favorite subject in school is science and he dreams of becoming an inventor. Get to know Xavier and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Xavier R.

Xavier is a friendly and loving boy whose favorite part of the day is when his classmates bring...
Xavier is a friendly and loving boy whose favorite part of the day is when his classmates bring out small American flags and all recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Listening to music, especially Disney tunes, is one of Xavier’s favorite at-home activities. He loves having sing-alongs and likes to hold hands and dance with others. Get to know Xavier and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Zoe

Zoeasha who often goes by Zoe, is a fun loving, intelligent and outgoing girl who’s in 5th...
Zoeasha who often goes by Zoe, is a fun loving, intelligent and outgoing girl who’s in 5th grade and loves school. She is a social butterfly who loves spending time with others, playing games and telling stories. When Zoe does get alone time, she enjoys watching YouTube videos about butterflies, mermaids and unicorns. Get to know Zoe and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
