Valley organizations pair up to provide veteran with car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A few Valley organizations have teamed up to donate a newly refurbished car to a veteran in the city of Maricopa.

Gabby Martinez, 27, is an eight-year Army veteran and has been driving a car with a bad transmission to school all the way from Maricopa. She’s been studying to work on vehicles as a career, and now she’ll no longer have her own car to worry about. Insurance company GEICO partnered with Caliber Collision in Phoenix to get a new set of wheels.

The single mom of two attends Universal Technical Institute and has maintained straight-As despite having to miss classes because of her unreliable car.

“It’s going to take off a lot of stress and help us money-wise,” Martinez said. “Because, I won’t be putting as much gas money towards it, so it’s going to change a lot.”

