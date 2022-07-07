Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Tempe naturopathic school offers mindfulness program for firefighters

Tempe-based Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine is partnering with the Tempe Fire Department to help bring a sense of internal peace to the firefighters
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley naturopathic school is offering a mindfulness program for firefighters looking to do some self-care and get some mental healthcare.

Tempe-based Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine is partnering with the Tempe Fire Department to help bring a sense of internal peace to the firefighters within the department. Dr. Dawn Jonas from the college said that she’s been working on mindfulness workshops, focusing on a state of awareness, and having a state of kindness toward the mind.

“Fire crews are under an enormous amount of stress,” Dr. Jonas said. “They see some really hard things, they experience something called vicarious trauma--and that really stays with them.” The doctor says she starts her mindfulness exercises by encouraging people to ground themselves by thinking about their feet, their location, and how it feels to turn off autopilot for a moment to recognize the body.

“Mindfulness allows a space for us to make a choice about how we want to respond to what’s going on,” she said. “Meditation is a tool that can really strengthen mindfulness. Mindfulness training is meditation; it’s like going to the gym for your mind. We can be mindful when we do the dishes, when we go for a walk, when we listen to our children speak.”

To learn more about Dr. Jonas and the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

There are no reports as to how the fire started or its containment at this time.
California man dies after being struck by jet ski in Arizona
The mug shot for 28-year-old Adrian Ballesteros.
Police make arrest following deadly head-on crash in El Mirage
Pinal County deputies are asking for the public's help to find the suspect in connection with a...
Pinal County deputies search for 4th of July shooting suspect
Former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords and the late U.S. Senator John McCain are two of 17...
Giffords, McCain among latest recipients of Presidential Medal of Freedom