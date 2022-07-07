Popular Tucson eatery Eegee’s opens its newest Valley location in west Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of Tucson’s most popular restaurant chains, Eegee’s, is continuing its expansion up the I-10, with its first west valley location now open in Phoenix.

The restaurant, located at 35th Avenue and Peoria Avenue, will be Eegee’s third location in the Valley since their expansion up the I-10 from their hometown of Tucson. Starting Thursday, July 7, and through the remainder of the week, guests to the restaurant are invited to round up their total to support the American Cancer Society in honor of Cassy Mendez, a longtime Eegee’s fan who grew up near the new location.

“I always say the worst kept secret about Eegee’s is how good they go with alcohol,” said Sierra Hicks, Eegee’s Senior Brand Manager. “We love to partner up with local mixologists and bartenders to get their take on Eegee’s and see what they come up with.” said Hicks.

