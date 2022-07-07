Your Life
Pinal County deputies search for 4th of July shooting suspect

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on the 4th of July near Winkelman.

Around 9:40 p.m. Monday, PCSO say they responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood near Palo Verde and Aravaipa Drive. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound and a 38-year-old woman who was injured. Witnesses nearby identified the suspect to be Tucson resident Oscar Valencia, 40. They told investigators Valencia knows the woman who was hurt.

Valencia reportedly left the scene headed south on SR77 in a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot with the Arizona license plate number DDA1AXA. He was wearing all black clothes and a black hat during the shooting.

Officials say that he is considered armed and dangerous. If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, please call 911 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) if you see him or the vehicle.

