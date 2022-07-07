Your Life
Man severely burned in Chipotle restaurant fire in Buckeye

Officials say they found a 23-year-old man outside the restaurant badly burned.
Officials say they found a 23-year-old man outside the restaurant badly burned.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire sparked inside a Chipotle restaurant in Buckeye left a man with burns to over 60 percent of his body.

Buckeye firefighters responded to the report of a fire at the restaurant near Watson Road and Sundance Avenue just before 5 a.m. Thursday. There, they found a 23-year-old man outside the restaurant who had been badly burned. He was treated at the scene and then flown to the Maricopa Burn Center. His current condition is unknown.

The fire suppression system inside the restaurant was activated and put out the majority of the fire. Investigators including Buckeye’s Fire Marshal are there working to determine the cause of the fire and how the man was burned. His identity has not yet been released.

That Chipotle location, along with two other businesses next to the restaurant, will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

