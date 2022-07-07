Your Life
LIVE VIDEO: Dozens of firefighters battling flames at a building in downtown Phoenix

By David Baker
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews are fighting a fire at a building in downtown Phoenix. Firefighters were called out on Thursday afternoon to the scene near Seventh Avenue and Adams Street, which is just north of Washington Street. Smoke can be seen for miles in the downtown area. It’s unclear what sparked the flames. Just after 4:30 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said crews are getting a good knockdown on the fire. Monroe and Adams streets are closed from Fifth to Sixth Avenue when firefighters work to put out the flames.

