Intense heat ahead for the weekend in monsoon break for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for clear skies, light winds, and hot temperatures in the Valley today with an afternoon high of 108 degrees. A High Pollution Advisory has been issued today for Maricopa County for ozone pollution.

As high pressure builds over our region, temperatures will really climb in the next few days across Arizona. In the Valley, we’ll top out near 112 Friday afternoon and near 113 on Saturday. Highs of near 112 are expected for Sunday and Monday as well, with overnight lows only dropping to about 90 degrees during the morning hours. At this point, the National Weather Service has not issued any Excessive Heat Warnings, though it will be dangerously hot this weekend.

A dry flow of air from the southwest keeps storms out of the forecast for the time being. Only isolated storms are possible in eastern AZ for the next few days. Over the weekend and into early next week, moisture will slowly begin to seep back into the state, and mountain storms return. Blowing dust and gusty outflows are possible in the deserts, but at this point, rain is looking pretty unlikely through about the middle of next week.

