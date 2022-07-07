Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Intense heat ahead for the weekend in monsoon break for Arizona

Hot temperatures and a continued monsoon break are on tap or the weekend in Phoenix.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for clear skies, light winds, and hot temperatures in the Valley today with an afternoon high of 108 degrees. A High Pollution Advisory has been issued today for Maricopa County for ozone pollution.

As high pressure builds over our region, temperatures will really climb in the next few days across Arizona. In the Valley, we’ll top out near 112 Friday afternoon and near 113 on Saturday. Highs of near 112 are expected for Sunday and Monday as well, with overnight lows only dropping to about 90 degrees during the morning hours. At this point, the National Weather Service has not issued any Excessive Heat Warnings, though it will be dangerously hot this weekend.

A dry flow of air from the southwest keeps storms out of the forecast for the time being. Only isolated storms are possible in eastern AZ for the next few days. Over the weekend and into early next week, moisture will slowly begin to seep back into the state, and mountain storms return. Blowing dust and gusty outflows are possible in the deserts, but at this point, rain is looking pretty unlikely through about the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Intense heat ahead for the weekend in monsoon break for Arizona
Intense heat ahead for the weekend in monsoon break for Arizona
It will be the first time we’re returning to 110+ degree temperatures since June 17th.
FORECAST: Phoenix could see heat warnings this weekend
It will be the first time we’re returning to 110+ degree temperatures since June 17th.
A hot weekend ahead for metro Phoenix
Temperatures will warm to near 110 degrees by Friday afternoon and near 112 on Saturday, Sunday...
Monsoon break begins for much of Arizona