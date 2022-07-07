Gov. Doug Ducey signs 47 bills, vetoes 3, as deadline for action looms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5 /AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed 47 bills from the Legislation session that ended nearly two weeks ago but vetoed three, including a measure that would have asked voters in Maricopa County to extend a sales tax that funds transportation projects. But Ducey did not act Wednesday on arguably the most contentious bill of the year -- a measure he backs that is opposed by public education advocates to make every Arizona child eligible for a private school voucher. That is the last bill on his desk, and will wait for Thursday’s bill signing deadline.

The Republican governor’s veto letter for the transportation tax called it ill-timed because of inflation, too early because the current tax does not expire until 2025 and ill-advised because it calls a special election next spring. He also called the ballot language for the half-cent sales tax extension that has helped fund the Phoenix freeway system, roads and the light rail system for nearly 40 years deceptive and misleading. Maricopa is the only county in the state that must ask the Legislature for permission to ask their voters to impose a transportation tax.

That veto didn’t sit well with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. In a series of tweets, she called the move “shortsighted and anti-economic development.” Gallego said renewing the tax was supported by all the county mayors and different business groups. “I’m profoundly disappointed that the governor is turning his back on the resources we need to meet the explosive growth in our region,” she said. Gallego added a group of bipartisan leaders will find a solution for Ducey’s “mistake.” “The residents of our region demand and deserve it,” she said.

The governor is out of touch and clearly doesn’t trust the people of Arizona. 1/6 — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) July 6, 2022

