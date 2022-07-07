Glendale homeowner says city’s 24-year-old mistake caused her home to flood

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Janet Melton says she fell in love with her Glendale home when she bought six years ago. “It’s in a great neighborhood. Great neighbors. It’s quiet. It’s a great house,” Janet told On Your Side.

It’s a house that was built 24 years ago. And for 24 long years, this house has seen countless showers, dishwashing, and toilet flushing.

During those 24 years, all of that water drained down pipes and into Janet’s sewer line that was connected to the City of Glendale’s main line. At least it was supposed to have been connected. “We were doing laundry and we walked into our guest bathroom and the bathroom was completely flooded. And we were like what’s going on here.”

The flooding water streamed from Janet’s toilet and into various other areas of her home damaging much of her flooring, which she has since removed. So, Janet called not one but two licensed plumbing companies which both gave her the same bad news. “Long story short, our home sewer line had never been hooked up to the city’s main drain,” she said. “But that was 24 years ago so where was all the water going?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “Leaching into the ground,” Janet replied.

According to Janet, the City of Glendale acknowledged that it failed to approve and connect her sewer line more than two decades ago. As a result, she says the city sent out water employees who dug deep into the ground to fix the problem and then poured a fresh section of the sidewalk all at the city’s expense. “There were pumping trucks. There were scoping trucks. There were city supervisors. I talked to one of the guys out there at the time and he said it was a top priority.”

But although Janet is grateful for the city’s repairs, she says she’s left with a bigger problem. Liberty Mutual Insurance, her homeowner’s insurance company, reportedly says it will pay for the $9,400 in damage it caused to the inside of her home. However, once completed, she says Liberty Mutual claimed it will be canceling her policy in September. “I never knew the house was never connected. And because the water had nowhere else to go of course it’s going to back up into the home. But the City had a responsibility to connect the house. The homeowner should not be responsible for something that is not their responsibility.”

Janet tells On Your Side that she wants Liberty Mutual Insurance to pursue the City of Glendale through something called subrogation which essentially means the City would reimburse Liberty Mutual for Janet’s $9,400 claim. If that happened, Janet says she would remain insurable and not be considered a risk. Janet asked, “Why is the insurance company being held responsible, or even the homeowner, for something that is ultimately the city’s responsibility.”

Why? Well, here’s why. The City of Glendale sent On Your Side this email indicating Liberty Mutual’s adjuster wrote, “The City of Glendale was not negligent in actions causing the damage to your property.” But Janet says that’s simply not true.

After On Your Side got involved, Liberty Mutual agreed to reopen its investigation which Janet says is a relief. But until a final decision is made, she remains concerned other insurance companies will not want to cover her in the future. “You have to be able to insure a home,” she said.

This viewer says there is only one insurance company willing to insure her if she’s dropped but it is double in price. She only has one other claim from a few years ago and it was also a flooding problem. However, it had nothing to do with the city Janet said.

I’ll let you know what happens when a decision is made.

