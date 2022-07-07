Your Life
First Alert WX day declared for the Phoenix metro this weekend

Triple-digit temps are going to reach extreme levels this weekend around Phoenix.
By Royal Norman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ve declared a First Alert for very hot temperatures this weekend. We’re forecasting 113 degrees on Saturday and 112 on Sunday. We haven’t seen temperatures this hot in three weeks, and we’re likely to be starting a heatwave that will last until monsoon moisture returns next week. Even Friday, we’re expecting highs to top 110 degrees. To be clear, there are no heat watches or excessive heat warnings from the National Weather Service at this point, but we think it’s appropriate to give folks a heads up for the hot weekend ahead. Wouldn’t it be great to have a weekend without mountain and heat-related rescues? Sadly, that will probably not be the case.

The monsoon moisture was swept into New Mexico on Thursday and will only slowly return to the state. By the weekend, we’ll see some storms in southeast Arizona and the mountains. But those storms will be fairly isolated. However, we could see a return to storm chances around metro Phoenix by the middle of next week. And since things have dried out, we could also be working on some dust storms in the deserts.

By the way, this is day 21 of Monsoon 2022, and we’ve had three days of rain.

