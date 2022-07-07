Your Life
Federal Communication Commission issues concerns over Tiktok

Senators on the Intelligence Committee are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the China-owned company.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Concerns about the social media app TikTok are continuing to mount among many security experts.

Senators on the Intelligence Committee are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the China-owned company, with concerns focused on national security and how users’ data is being stored. The FCC is pressuring both Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores over claims that the app is collecting personal data on its users such as browser history, biometrics, location information, and more.

The company is based out of Beijing and is essentially therefore under the control of the Chinese government. The FCC claims that it’s worried the Chinese will utilize the data for exploitation. TikTok insists that all user data is stored on American soil and denies all claims that the app is collecting too much personal information.

“We have never shared information with the Chinese government nor would we. TikTok is not a security threat,” said Michael Beckman, head of Public Policy, Americas, with TikTok. “And we’re doing everything that we can — going above and beyond, working with trusted companies like Oracle, talking to actual agencies in the government that are responsible for national security to make sure that this is cleared up.

