Expect a hot weekend for the Phoenix metro

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A warm start to our morning with lows in the upper 80′s, and this afternoon we will see high temps around 108. That is above our average this time of year; our average high is 107. Get ready for clear skies; a high-pressure system will bring even hotter temperatures starting tomorrow with a peak of 111.

That ridge of high pressure will stick through the weekend and into the start of the work week next week. Low temps will be in the 90′s, and high temperatures will be 113 on Saturday and 112 on Sunday and Monday. We have issued a First Alert because of the heat for Saturday and Sunday.

The monsoon will take a break through Tuesday of next week, and your A/C will be your friend through Tuesday. There is a sign that some moisture will move in from the south next Wednesday, and we could start to see some storms brewing in the afternoon. With the stagnant air over us, there is a High Pollution Advisory issued for Maricopa County for high ozone this afternoon.

