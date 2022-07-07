Employees at Tucson Starbucks location unionize

Your Life
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Employees at a Tucson Starbucks location have voted to unionize. This decision will make them the fifth Starbucks location in Arizona to do so, and the first in Tucson.

“It was mainly for solidarity with other partners across the country,” an employee said. “We were watching things happen like the Memphis 7 — things like hours getting cut and lot of anti-union tactics.”

The National Labor Relations Board voted 11 to 3 in favor of unionizing this Starbucks near The University of Arizona. While they got the votes, labor attorney Thom Cope says that it’s time for the new union and Starbucks to negotiate their options. “It becomes a bargaining position where you trade off one thing the union really wants for what the employers really wants, and it can be a very lengthy process.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

