Desert Ridge Marketplace put on lockdown due to loud bang heard during teen fight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for shoppers at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix when it was put on lockdown because of fears of a possible shooting on Wednesday. Police said several people called 911 saying there was a shooting around 6 p.m. at the mall near Tatum Boulevard and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Police said when they got there, they learned it wasn’t a shooting at all.

Investigators said a large group of teenagers got into a verbal fight with each other when one of them pulled out some sort of device which created a loud sound and created white smoke. “There is no victim or evidence to indicate a firearm was discharged,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in an email. The mall was put on lockdown temporarily while officers investigated. Shoppers were seen walking around the mall at about 6:45 p.m. Krynsky didn’t have any suspect information.

