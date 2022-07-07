Charges dropped against Gilbert teacher accused of having relationships with students

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The charges against a former Higley High School teacher accused of having relationships with students have been dropped, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The office says 35-year-old Aaron Dunton is no longer facing charges after a motion to dismiss was filed on Wednesday. The office said they would not go ahead with the prosecution until more evidence is gathered. However, MCAO says they’re still investigating Dunton’s case and can file charges against Dunton in the future.

Dunton was arrested on June 16 after allegations that he was having a relationship with a 14-year-old student two months prior. After police found out about the alleged relationship, Dunton resigned from Higley High School and a note was sent out to parents. Detectives also found another victim who had made similar allegations against Dunton while he worked at Power Ranch Elementary School in 2019. The victim was 11 years old at the time.

The dropped charges include four counts of aggravated assault, one county of tampering with a witness, and two counts of contributing to delinquency or dependency of a child.

