California man dies after being struck by jet ski in Arizona

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (AP) — Authorities say a California man has died in a Nevada hospital after he was injured in a jet ski accident on the Arizona side of the Colorado River.

Bullhead City police say 43-year-old Ricardo Aponte Almanza of Corona died Wednesday afternoon at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

They say Almanza was one of four people injured Monday after getting struck by a jet ski that a 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was operating. Police say the woman reportedly lost control of a rented jet ski and it entered a designated area at Community Park where the four victims were swimming.

All four were rushed to a Bullhead City hospital and Almanza was later flown to a Nevada trauma center.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

