Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arizona OKs biggest US school voucher plan, faces challenge

The universal voucher bill passed with only support from majority Republican lawmakers in the...
The universal voucher bill passed with only support from majority Republican lawmakers in the legislative session.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system. The governor’s action on Thursday came despite a promised effort by public school advocates to put the bill on hold until voters can block it in November’s election.

Charges dropped against Gilbert teacher accused of having relationships with students

Arizona has the most expansive education options in the nation and will have the most comprehensive voucher system if the bill takes effect. The expansion Ducey signed will let every parent in Arizona take public money now sent to the K-12 public school system and use it to pay for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.

Police make arrest following deadly head-on crash in El Mirage

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Giffords, McCain receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Giffords, McCain receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
In a video captured by protestors, the car with Harrison and another man inside turns the...
Tempe police ‘actively’ looking for leader of far-right group after protesters pepper-sprayed
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
The company said that since August 2020, it has seen a 55% drop in party reports coming from...
Airbnb bans parties in all short-term rental properties permanently