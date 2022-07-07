Your Life
Arizona congressional candidate’s new ad says he needs guns against Democrats in Klan hoods

Jerone Davison says in the ad he needs an AR-15 to protect himself from "angry Democrats in...
Jerone Davison says in the ad he needs an AR-15 to protect himself from "angry Democrats in Klan hoods."(Jerone Davison)
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Republican running for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District released a controversial campaign advertisement involving an AR-15 and klansmen. Jerone Davison posted the video with the caption Make Rifles Great Again on Twitter. The video starts with Davison, a Black man, inside a home with about a dozen men wearing Ku Klux Klan white hoods armed with weapons approaching him. He talks about how some question why somebody would need a gun and 30 rounds. He’s then seen holding an AR-15. “But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semiautomatic and all 30 rounds,” Davison narrates. The Klansmen are seen running away when Davison comes out with the rifle.

The ad came out on Tuesday, which is when Arizona counties started sending out mail-in ballots for the primary election. Davison, a former NFL running back, is facing a crowded GOP primary for District 4, going against Kelly Cooper, Dave Giles, Rene Lopez and Tanaya Wheeless. The winner of the Aug. 2 primary will face off against Democratic incumbent Greg Stanton in the general election in November.

