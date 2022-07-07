Abortion rights initiative won’t be on the Arizona ballot in November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortion rights advocates have come up short on getting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot in Arizona. The group behind the initiative, Arizona for Reproductive Freedom, was set to turn in signatures on Thursday around 4 p.m. at the Secretary of State’s Office in downtown Phoenix but then canceled the event.

Organizers say they don’t have the more than 356,000 verified signatures they needed to get the proposal on the ballot. In a news release, they said they collected more than 175,000 signatures in only 61 days. They wanted to make abortion a constitutional right in the state. “Over the past few weeks, I have been consistently awed by the passion and enthusiasm of people to get involved. This is the largest volunteer-driven ballot measure campaign in the history of our state - and we are only just beginning,” said Dr. Victoria Fewell, Tucson-based OBGYN and chair of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom. “This may have started from a moment, but it is growing into a lasting statewide movement.” Organizers are now focusing on getting the measure on the ballot for 2024.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that provided federal protection for abortions. The move means it’s up to the states to decide on the issue of abortion. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich applauded the decision and said that a law that bans abortion unless the mother’s health is in jeopardy that was passed before Arizona was a state is “back in effect.”

