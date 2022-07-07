11-year-old girl killed in head-on crash in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A head-on crash between a car and a pickup truck left an 11-year-old girl dead in El Mirage on Wednesday evening. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on El Mirage Road, just north of Olive Avenue. According to police, the girl and three others in a silver car were going north when two people in a pickup truck heading south veered across the raised median and slammed head-on into the car.

It’s unclear if the girl died at the scene or at the hospital. The other three people in the car were taken to the hospital and should survive, police said. The two people in the truck suffered minor injuries. Police said criminal charges haven’t been ruled out. An investigation is underway.

