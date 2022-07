Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU’s place in a post-Pac-12 world

(3TV/CBS 5) -- USC and UCLA’s forthcoming move to the Big Ten has sent shockwaves throughout college sports, and it has raised major questions about ASU’s future. Hod Rabino, publisher of DevilsDigest.com, joins us to discuss the move, the next steps, whether staying or bolting to the Big 12 is best, what it says about ASU’s place in the sport, and much more.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Stitcher | iHeart Radio | Pocket Casts

RECENT EPISODES

Mailbag, softball woes, and more: We take listener questions, talk softball with Brady Vernon, and chat with ASU DL Jalil Rivera-Harvey and NAU head football coach Chris Ball.

A Stone Cole Year in Review: Bah gawd, King! That’s Sparky’s music! In honor of our 316th episode, we take a Stone Cold-themed look back at the year that was for Sun Devil sports. There was plenty that made us say “Hell yeah!” and a lot that caused a “What?!”

Some Positive Momentum: We break down some good news and talk with new WR Cam Johnson.

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: After a rundown of the newest NFL-bound Sun Devil alums, we talk with a pair of recent commits: Iowa State transfer Joey Ramos (36:53) and 2023 quarterback Izzy Carter (1:00:07). We then dive into a detailed and frank discussion on ASU’s issues with transfer portal losses and NIL (in)action.

What We Learned From Spring Practices: A roundtable discussion with Hod Rabino and Cole Topham on the big lessons from spring ball.

The Latest from Spring Ball: A discussion of the spring’s developments with Cole Topham of DevilsDigest.com.

Spring Practice Update: We dive into the early storylines and talk with freshman WR Javen Jacobs.

Spring Practice Preview: We look ahead to spring ball and talk with D.J. Davidson and Tyler Johnson about their roads to the NFL Draft.

Sun Devil State of Affairs: We dive into the major issues facing the program with Jordan Simone.

EMERGENCY EPISODE: Jayden Daniels enters transfer portal: We break down the news of ASU’s QB leaving town.

Football update and baseball season preview: We discuss the latest football personnel moves & preview the baseball season with Travis Buck.

Signing Day and staff turmoil: We review the new signings and the staff turnover with Hod Rabino.

EMERGENCY EPISODE: A major coach staff shakeup: We discuss the firings & resignations with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com.

Tracking ASU’s transfer portal activity: We break down the arrivals and departures through the portal & catch up with outgoing QB Ethan Long.

2021 ASU season awards: We honor the best (and worst) of Arizona State’s 2021 football season.

Las Vegas Bowl preview: A preview of the bowl game and a conversation with new TE Messiah Swinson.

Early signing period recap: A deep dive into ASU’s first group of signees with Hod Rabino & new DT Robby Harrison.

No such thing as an offseason: We discuss the latest developments of an already active time of year.

Kept the Territorial Cup; So now what?: The regular season over, but the drama is just getting started, plus a conversation with Ralph Amsden.

2021 Territorial Cup Preview: We preview the Duel in the Desert with Brandon Magee, D.J. Foster, and Adam Green.

A thrilling comeback and battling the Beavers: We breakdown ASU’s comeback vs. Washington and preview a battle with the Beavs.

Trouncing the Trojans and a battle by the bay: We discuss the big win over USC and look ahead to a key game against Washington.

ASU basketball season preview with Kyle Dodd: We are joined by former ASU point guard and current radio analyst Kyle Dodd for an in-depth discussion about the season ahead.

Looking for answers after a stunning loss: We discuss the aftermath of the Wazzu loss with Jordan Simone & preview the battle vs. USC.

ASU vs. Washington State preview: We look ahead to ASU’s homecoming game, talk with kicker commit Carter Brown, and chat with Ralph Amsden about the Devils and the Pac-12.

State of the Sun Devils at the bye: We hold a frank & in-depth discussion on the state of the team with Jordan Simone and Hod Rabino.

A revenge game in Salt Lake City: We preview the rivalry game in SLC & talk with ASU DE Anthonie Cooper.

Rising up in the Rose Bowl: We review ASU’s statement win over UCLA with Jordan Simone and look ahead to Friday night lights.

A South showdown in Pasadena: We review the win over Colorado, discuss the recruiting struggles, and preview a major South showdown.

BYU fallout and ASU vs. Colorado preview: We discuss the sloppy loss in Provo & look ahead to the Pac-12 opener.

ASU vs. BYU preview: A review of the uneven win over the Rebels and a look ahead to ranked matchup in Provo.

ASU vs. UNLV preview: A look at the opening win and a look ahead to a rout of the Rebels.

ASU vs. Southern Utah preview: We preview the 2021 season opener.

2021 season preview and predictions: We are joined by Hod Rabino and Jordan Simone for a wild preview roundtable.

A loss on the line + most important players countdown: We discuss the latest losses for the Devils & count down the most crucial players. Plus, a chat with USC head coach Clay Helton.

Camp update and staff shakeups: We discuss the impact of the latest coaching moves, the biggest early camp surprises, and talk with new TE coach Juston Wood and ESPN’s Matt Barrie.

2021 Fall Camp Preview: We preview the big positions battles & key storylines of fall camp, plus talk with OC Zak Hill and DL coach Robert Rodriguez.

2021 Pac-12 and national preview: We take a big picture look at the season ahead and talk with 4-star RB commit Tevin White and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

ASU in the crosshairs at Pac-12 Media Day: We discuss the big storylines live from Pac-12 Media Day in Hollywood with Hod Rabino.

How ASU is recruiting during the NCAA investigation: After a look at some recent news, we dive into the latest developments and get great insight into the situation from The Athletic’s Doug Haller. Then we go in-depth on how the Sun Devils are continuing to recruit during the investigation with DevilsDigest.com’s Hod Rabino.

ASU football under NCAA investigation: The positive momentum surrounding Arizona State football came to a screeching halt this week, as news broke that the program is under investigation by the NCAA for recruiting violations. We discuss the situation, the possible ramifications, and much more.

Willie Bloomquist hired as ASU baseball’s new coach: We discuss the hiring of program legend Willie Bloomquist to take the reins of Sun Devil baseball. Plus, we’re joined by D1baseball.com managing editor Kendall Rogers to get his insight into the move.

The end of the Tracy Smith era for ASU baseball: We discuss the fallout and what comes next after the coaching change, plus we get expert insight from DevilsDigest.com’s Hod Rabino and “The Voice of the Sun Devils” Tim Healey.

A New Pac-12 Commish & Fixing College Football: With guests Hod Rabino & George Wrighster, we break down the Pac-12′s new hire & fix the sport we love.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.