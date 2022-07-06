Phoenix trainer indicted for allegedly having sex with teen after case was initially dismissed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Months after being arrested, a Phoenix basketball trainer accused of abusing a teen girl has been indicted. A grand jury handed down the indictment against Brantwon Bowser on June 16. He faces five counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the police report, he had sex and oral sex with one of the girls he trained when she was just 16 years old. It went on for nearly a year. Court records show the victim’s mom gave Phoenix police about 3,000 pictures, videos and text messages of her daughter and Bowser together after she found them on her daughter’s phone in January. Bowser was arrested in March, but the charges were initially dropped because the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said prosecutors felt they didn’t have enough to support the burden of proof to move forward with the case. The case dismissal was filed with prejudice, which meant MCAO could file charges in the future, which they did in June. Bowser is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.