Phoenix teen missing in California may have been lured by someone, family says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 15-year-old Phoenix girl has been reported missing in Nipomo, California, which is near San Luis Obispo. Aliliana “Lily” Trujillo has been spending the summer with her father and grandmother, according to her family. She was last seen on July 1 at 12:54 a.m. after stepping outside. Her grandmother realized she was missing around 6 a.m. “The grandma went to go feed her animals that they have in the room--the bunny--and noticed she wasn’t in bed and she woke up her sister because her sister was in the top bunk. She woke up her sister and she was gone,” said Jessica Clark, Lily’s mom.

Clark said she rushed from Arizona to California to help find her daughter, who was supposed to have her quinceanera the next day. “Her nails are brand new done and she sent me pictures of those and she was so excited. She just picked up her dress and she was excited about that,” Clark said.

Clark fears Lily connected with someone she met on social media. “I believe she was lured out by somebody she thought she knew,” Clark said. Clark and other family members are now passing out flyers and using the hashtag #BringLilyHome07 on social media to get the word out about Lily. “Somebody could share that post, somebody could share that flyer, or have that flyer in their pocket, pull it out and say, ‘Oh that’s Lily,’ and get her, save her, call 911 or whatever. They could be the one to save her,” Clark said.

The family is asking for donations so they can continue to stay in California as well as make additional flyers and advertisements. You can help by clicking here. Lily is described as a Hispanic girl, 5′ 4″ tall, 105 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

