Phoenix Mercury, Rep. Greg Stanton to host ‘Bring Brittney Griner Home’ rally Wednesday night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Mercury and Arizona Representative Greg Stanton are hosting a “Bring BG Home Rally” Wednesday night at the Footprint Center in honor of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner’s wife, Cherelle, is expected to speak at the rally, which is open to the public. You can get free tickets here.

The rally comes after Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs or SPEHA.

This week, Griner sent a letter to President Joe Biden pleading for his help. Her trial has begun and is expected to resume on Thursday. Arizona’s Family spoke to Phoenix Mercury President Vince Kozar ahead of the rally. He says that in everything the team does, Griner is top of mind. “The locker that she occupies is still here. The day to day of seeing her just isn’t there,” Kozar said. “And that’s a gaping hole, not only on the court, but just emotionally for us who have known her for a really long time,” he said.

The event Wednesday is an opportunity for the public to have their voices heard and show Griner support. Arizona Representative Greg Stanton will be in attendance at tonight’s rally, after working on a resolution pushing for Griner’s release. “My family and I, we love Brittney Griner and have for many, many, many years,” Stanton said. “She is an amazing athlete, one of the very best athletes on planet Earth. And she is an amazing community leader. We need her home.”

There is also a petition and website up to bring her home.

