The Peak Wellness Spa in north Scottsdale taking biohacking to new heights

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Peak Wellness Spa takes biohacking the body to a whole new level. Biohacking means changing your chemistry and physiology through science and self-experimentation to increase energy and vitality. At The Peak Wellness, they want to address your overall health through cryotherapy, PBM therapy, IV drip therapy, body shaping, oxygen therapy, PEMF, compression therapy, and aesthetics.

The women behind The Peak Wellness, Edye Friedman (Owner) and Erin Grimm (Managing Partner), met more than 15 years ago when their now-grown daughters were in kindergarten together. As a Holistic Practitioner with 25+ years in the industry, Edye’s dream was to always own a spa. That dream became a reality in 2016 when she became the Millennium Day Spa & Salon owner, which she still has. She quickly added Erin to the team, bringing her 25+years of business and marketing experience. Fast forward to the pandemic and shutdown, the discussions of what is next shifted: Wellness. They both strongly believe that the greatest wealth is health and the idea grew into The Peak Wellness Spa.

Among the many services at The Peak, you’ll find Cryotherapy or cold therapy, Red Light Therapy (Photobiomodulation), and Super Human Protocol. In addition, the Peak Wellness Spa is the first (and currently the only) in North Scottsdale to offer the groundbreaking Superhuman Protocol. It involves 3 of the Earth’s forces: Magnetism, Oxygen & Light. The Superhuman Protocol is a combination of 3 therapies:

PEMF (pulsated electromagnetic field) technology

Exercise with Oxygen

PBM (Photobiomodulation) also known as Red Light Therapy

At The Peak, they say ”The benefits are compelling no matter if you’re 80, in a wheelchair, or a Gold Medal Olympian. Magnetism, oxygen and light created life. When you expose the body to these powerful natural forces, in the correct order, you can restore its order.” To learn more, go to thepeakspa.com

The Peak Wellness Spa | (480) 306-8882 | 8912 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Suite F-4, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 | thepeakspa.com | Instagram: @thepeakspa | Facebook : @thepeakspa

