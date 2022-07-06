Monsoon break begins for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for sunshine and a high of 105 degrees in the Valley today, which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storms are unlikely in the Valley today.

Our weather pattern is forecast to change over the next few days as dry air moves in from the west. That dry air will cut storm chances almost statewide and also allow temperatures to begin to heat up. Storm chances are only present in the mountains of eastern Arizona over the next few days as our monsoon flow of moisture has been replaced by dry air from the southwest.

Temperatures will warm to near 110 degrees by Friday afternoon and near 112 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. No storms are expected in the Valley until maybe the beginning to middle of next week. In the high country, there’s a slight chance of storms again starting Sunday and continuing into next week as our weather pattern changes again.

We’ll keep you updated on storm chances next week in the deserts as we monitor the potential for monsoon moisture returning.

