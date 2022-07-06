Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Memorial service Wednesday for Yavapai County sergeant who died in line of duty

Sgt. Lopez was affectionately referred amongst his peers as “R-Lo” and served 14 years at YCSO....
Sgt. Lopez was affectionately referred amongst his peers as “R-Lo” and served 14 years at YCSO. He was also a regular volunteer at the event “Shop with a Cop”.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A memorial service is happening Wednesday afternoon for Yavapai County Sheriff Sgt. Rick “RLo” Lopez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week in Cordes Lake. The service is set for 1 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, and will be open to the public. Doors open at 12:30.

Sgt. Lopez was shot outside a home in Cordes Lake last Tuesday afternoon, June 28. Investigators say deputies had been in the area trying to serve papers to the man who lived there for previous threats against law enforcement. Lopez was flown to a Phoenix hospital but died a short time later. After an hours-long standoff, 61-year-old Robert McDowell was arrested and has since been charged with first-degree murder.

ORIGINAL STORY: Yavapai County sergeant shot, killed by suspect in Cordes Lakes

Before the memorial service, there will be a procession from Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley to the Toyota Center that begins at 11:10 a.m. Arizona’s Family will be carrying the memorial service live beginning at 1 p.m. on our website and Facebook page.

Sgt. Lopez leaves behind a wife and two children, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting donations to benefit his family. Here’s information on how to donate.

TRENDING: COVID-19 cases rise in 9 Arizona counties; repeat infections can increase health issues

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Beach-cleaning robot being used at Lake Tahoe
Peak Wellness in Scottsdale works to keep your body in tip-top shape
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Gabby Giffords, the subject of the documentary film "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down," poses...
Documentary celebrates life of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords
Gov. Doug Ducey signed a landmark water legislation bill tied to the Water Infrastructure...
Gov. Ducey signs landmark $1 billion ‘water protection’ bill