Memorial service Wednesday for Yavapai County sergeant who died in line of duty

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A memorial service is happening Wednesday afternoon for Yavapai County Sheriff Sgt. Rick “RLo” Lopez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week in Cordes Lake. The service is set for 1 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, and will be open to the public. Doors open at 12:30.

Sgt. Lopez was shot outside a home in Cordes Lake last Tuesday afternoon, June 28. Investigators say deputies had been in the area trying to serve papers to the man who lived there for previous threats against law enforcement. Lopez was flown to a Phoenix hospital but died a short time later. After an hours-long standoff, 61-year-old Robert McDowell was arrested and has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Before the memorial service, there will be a procession from Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley to the Toyota Center that begins at 11:10 a.m. Arizona’s Family will be carrying the memorial service live beginning at 1 p.m. on our website and Facebook page.

Sgt. Lopez leaves behind a wife and two children, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting donations to benefit his family. Here’s information on how to donate.

