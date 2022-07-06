Your Life
Labcorp to begin nationwide Monkeypox testing

Anyone can get Monkeypox.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major lab testing provider is helping to expand access to Monkeypox testing, but the public won’t be able to get tested on their own quite yet.

Labcorp says it will start testing for the virus nationwide. The new effort will allow the provider to perform up to 10,000 tests per weekend, doubling the current capacity provided through the CDC’s Laboratory Response Network. “The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “This will not only increase testing capacity but will make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-lab relationships.”

Last month, federal health officials announced that five commercial lab companies would be working on providing monkeypox testing. However, doctors and healthcare providers would still need to order the orthopoxvirus test. That’s the type of test which detects non-smallpox-related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox.

What are Monkeypox symptoms?

  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

