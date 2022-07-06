A hot weekend ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A storm system located off the coast of the Pacific Northwest continues to bring a dry, westerly flow into Arizona. It has essentially swept all the monsoon moisture out of Arizona into New Mexico. And it’s not expected to begin returning until the weekend. That’s when the low will weaken, lessening its grip on the upper-level pattern in the west. That will allow moisture to creep back into Arizona from the southeast and result in a fair amount of mountain thunderstorms in SE Arizona.

How dry is it around Phoenix? Dew points have been running in the 30s. Dew points of around 55 are the very least we need to make thunderstorms a possibility. We do see moisture levels increasing by early next week around metro Phoenix but probably won’t put rain chances in until mid-week.

A hot weekend is ahead. However, we’ve dropped the potential for First Alert Days for excessive heat on Saturday and Sunday as the National Weather Service does not believe a warning will be warranted. However, if the forecast trends are hotter, we still could see some heat warnings. Suffice to say it’s going to be hot out there beginning Friday and continuing until early next week. It will be the first time we’re returning to 110+ degree temperatures since June 17th.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.