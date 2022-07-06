Suspect hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting involving Glendale police

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect has serious injuries after a shooting involving Glendale police Wednesday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Officials said the suspect was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. No officers were hurt, and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Arizona Family’s News Chopper was over the active scene near an apartment complex north of Bethany Home Road, where more than a dozen police vehicles have responded. A police spokesperson is responding to the scene and is expected to provide updates.

This area of a parking lot near 63rd Avenue and Rose Lane appears to be the focus of the investigation. (Arizona's Family)

