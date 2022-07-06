Your Life
Suspect hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting involving Glendale police

Police on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Glendale.
Police on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Glendale.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect has serious injuries after a shooting involving Glendale police Wednesday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Officials said the suspect was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. No officers were hurt, and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Arizona Family’s News Chopper was over the active scene near an apartment complex north of Bethany Home Road, where more than a dozen police vehicles have responded. A police spokesperson is responding to the scene and is expected to provide updates.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as this breaking news story develops.

This area of a parking lot near 63rd Avenue and Rose Lane appears to be the focus of the...
This area of a parking lot near 63rd Avenue and Rose Lane appears to be the focus of the investigation.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

