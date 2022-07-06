Gilbert family repairing damage to home after firework crashes through bedroom

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Brittany Meyer has a hole in her bedroom wall, burned sheets, and pieces of plaster scattered across the floor. Meyer, her partner, and her 6th-month-old son were jolted out of bed by a big blast that shook their entire house.

“We heard the bang and then I opened my eyes and the entire room was bright with orange sparks,” said Meyer. “I think at that point in time, you just don’t know what happened.”

Meyer’s Gilbert home appears to have been hit by some type of aerial firework around 3:30 Tuesday morning, hours after the 4th of July festivities ended. Police believe the firework was launched somewhere along Chandler Heights Road, possibly by someone in a moving vehicle, pointing into the Seville subdivision.

“You just think about your kids at that point. You think about getting your kids to safety,” said Meyer. “You are not part of the equation anymore, you just want to make sure they are safe.”

The distraught mom suffered a burn on her arm. Her infant son had a small burn on his forehead, and he may have some hearing loss from the loud explosion. Meyer’s other son, who is three, was in another room and was not hurt. Looking at the damage, Meyer knows this could have ended much worse.

“Yes, 100 percent we’re angry and upset,” said Meyer. “But our lives were spared and that’s the only blessing I’m trying to focus on.”

The family is hoping that by sharing their story, it will generate some new leads and help Gilbert police catch whoever is responsible.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.