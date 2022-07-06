Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Firefighters working to extinguish pallet fire in south Phoenix

Officials say they got reports of a fire coming from a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd...
Officials say they got reports of a fire coming from a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd Avenue and say that it has been upgraded from a two-alarm fire to a three.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:22 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters are working to put out a fire that sparked early Wednesday morning.

Officials say they got reports of a fire coming from a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd Avenue and say that it has been upgraded from a two-alarm fire to a three. That means that the fire requires even more trucks and equipment than originally believed.

Officials say they got reports of a fire coming from a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd...
Officials say they got reports of a fire coming from a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd Avenue and say that it has been upgraded from a two-alarm fire to a three.(Arizona's Family)

There’s no information about how the fire got started or if there are any injuries from anyone possibly involved.

Check back with Arizona’s Family for further developments on this story.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Among the many services at The Peak, you’ll find Cryotherapy or cold therapy, Red Light Therapy...
The Peak Wellness Spa in north Scottsdale taking biohacking to new heights
What's next for ASU?
Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU’s place in a post-Pac-12 world
Wife of man killed at Surprise party describes moments leading up to shooting
Neighbors say man who fired first in Surprise shooting was U.S. Army sergeant, recruiter