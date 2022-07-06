Firefighters working to extinguish pallet fire in south Phoenix
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:22 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters are working to put out a fire that sparked early Wednesday morning.
Officials say they got reports of a fire coming from a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd Avenue and say that it has been upgraded from a two-alarm fire to a three. That means that the fire requires even more trucks and equipment than originally believed.
There’s no information about how the fire got started or if there are any injuries from anyone possibly involved.
