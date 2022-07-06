Firefighters working to extinguish pallet fire in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters are working to put out a fire that sparked early Wednesday morning.

Officials say they got reports of a fire coming from a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd Avenue and say that it has been upgraded from a two-alarm fire to a three. That means that the fire requires even more trucks and equipment than originally believed.

Officials say they got reports of a fire coming from a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd Avenue and say that it has been upgraded from a two-alarm fire to a three. (Arizona's Family)

There’s no information about how the fire got started or if there are any injuries from anyone possibly involved.

#Breaking Firefighters on scene of a #FirstAlarm pallet fire. AZ Family crews headed to the scene as well. We're following the breaking news on GMAZ. pic.twitter.com/29zqo9Yj67 — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) July 6, 2022

