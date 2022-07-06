Your Life
Fire in a south Phoenix scrapyard under control

One person who lived in a trailer in the scrapyard had to jump over the fence to escape the blaze but is uninjured.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:22 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After several hours, Phoenix firefighters are cleaning up a fire that sparked between three businesses early Wednesday morning.

Officials say they got reports around 4 a.m. that someone was trapped by a fire in a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd Avenue. By 5 a.m., the fire had been upgraded from a two-alarm fire to a third. That means that the fire requires even more trucks and equipment than originally believed since it quickly grew into the two nearby businesses.

Firefighters say the scrapyard fire that started around 4:00 a.m. in south Phoenix is now under control.(Arizona's Family Drone)

Captain Gammage said the person trapped was living in a trailer in the scrapyard. He was able to jump over the fence to escape the blaze and is uninjured. Below is a photo from early on in the firefighting efforts.

Phoenix fire officials say that the early morning scrapyard fire in south Phoenix is now under control.(Phoenix Fire Department)

