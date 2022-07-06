Your Life
Documentary celebrates life of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords

Gabby Giffords, the subject of the documentary film "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down," poses...
Gabby Giffords, the subject of the documentary film "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down," poses with the film's co-directors Julie Cohen, left, and Betsy West, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | AP)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new film is celebrating the life of former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords who survived a mass shooting in Tucson in 2011.

Six people were killed in the shooting and 13 others were hurt. Giffords survived a bullet wound to the skull, an injury that launched her onto a years-long road to recovery. The documentary is called “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” and traces her life before and after the tragic crime. Premiering Tuesday night in Tucson, Giffords walked the red carpet alongside the other survivors as well as her husband.

The filmmakers spent two years with the couple, documenting their life and listening to Gifford talk about her recovery process. Senator Mark Kelly played a large part in Gabby’s recovery, including her re-learning how to both walk and speak.

