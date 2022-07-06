COVID-19 cases rise in 9 Arizona counties; repeat infections can increase health issues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services says that in 9 counties across the state, COVID-19 rates of infection are high.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the transmission of the virus is rising in Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Mohave, La Paz, Apache, Navajo, Gila, and Pinal counties. Other, more rural parts of the state are also seeing bigger case counts but not as drastically as those nine counties. Health officials are also warning about the possible health risks of repeated infections.

The CDC says levels of COVID-19 infection are rising in nine Arizona counties. (Centers for Disease Control)

Some individuals are testing positive for a second or even a third time. Health experts are saying that based on recent research, those repeat infections could be a serious cause for concern. Looking at the records of over five million patients in the VA health system, those people who had two or more documented COVID-19 infections had twice the risk of dying as compared to those who had just one.

Researchers are saying that re-infection also increased the chances of lung and heart problems, as well as neurological problems. The virus was the leading cause of death for adults ages 45 to 54 last year, according to death certificates from the CDC. COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death overall, just behind cancer and heart disease.

