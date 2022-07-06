City of Chandler launching new rideshare service called ‘Chandler Flex’

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There soon will be a new way for people to get around in Chandler. The city hopes to modernize its transportation options for students and others in the community.

Starting Tuesday, July 12, the city will launch “Chandler Flex,” which uses a mobile app or phone call to book a ride with someone driving a minivan. Once booked, riders are asked to walk to a “virtual bus stop” a short distance away so that riders can be picked up. Other passengers can then be picked up or dropped off along the way.

For a short time, the service will be free to students going to and from after-school activities. Officials say the program is being paid for through a $2 million grant that was given to the city to modernize K-12 transportation for its residents. The service will also be free for the public for a limited time.

“The City of Chandler is proving itself to be a leader in providing reliable, convenient and safe transit options,” said Mayor Kevin Hartke. “We are excited to be able to offer Chandler Flex ride share, providing transportation options for Chandler residents, students, workers and visitors.”

When and where will the service operate?

Chandler Flex will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m and will mostly operate on the city’s south side. In a news release, officials said initial availability will run from Chandler Boulevard to Chandler Heights Road and east of Price Road to Arizona Avenue. City officials say they are working with Via, a company that provides transportation services and technologies to cities, communities, and businesses. For more information, click/tap here.

