Brittney Griner’s wife says pleas for help to President Biden have gone unanswered

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The wife of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner says she won’t stop pushing U.S. officials to do more in getting Brittney freed from a Russian jail. In a letter delivered to the White House on Monday, Brittney appealed directly to President Joe Biden for help, saying she feared she might never return home.

Griner’s wife, Cherelle, reacted to the letter Tuesday while on CBS Mornings, saying she could feel the fear Brittney was experiencing in the letter. “She is probably the strongest person that I know, so she doesn’t say words like that lightly. That means she is truly terrified that she may never see us again. You know, I share those same sentiments,” Cherelle said.

Even after Griner’s letter was delivered to the White House, Cherelle said she still has not heard from President Biden directly, and she said that is “very disheartening.” Cherelle believes Brittney decided to write the president directly after multiple attempts by the family to reach the president failed.

“It kills me every time that you know, when I have to write her and she’s asking, ‘Have you met with them yet?’ And I have to say no ... I’m sure she is like, ‘I’m going to write him and ask now because my family has tried to no avail, so I’m going to do it myself,’” said Cherelle on CBS Mornings.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

