Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

‘Bebot’ robot sifts through trash at Lake Tahoe to keep it looking pristine

A new robot was out at Lake Tahoe over the holiday weekend, helping with clean-up efforts.
A new robot was out at Lake Tahoe over the holiday weekend, helping with clean-up efforts.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, NV (3TV/CBS 5) -- Volunteers looking to help keep one of the West’s most beautiful nature spots clean have a new tool that can help.

It’s called the “Bebot.” And it’s a robot specifically designed to keep beaches and coastlines looking pristine by removing plastic waste, debris, and other trash often left behind by tourists and other visitors. According to the company that makes the unit, it’s about to recover trash and sift through sand without any harmful emissions. Oh, and it’s silent, discreet, and eco-friendly by running on battery and solar energy.

Volunteers were recently able to dispatch the robot after the 4th of July holiday weekend. The Bebot even found an entire bucket of trash missed by human volunteers.

“[It] was very, very nice because it wasn’t a lot of clutter like you might suspect, but we still retrieved quite a bit of debris,” one volunteer said. “And it just really proves the fact that you need more than just your traditional clean-up if we’re going to keep Tahoe blue.”

To learn more about the Bebot, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Researchers are saying that re-infection also increased chances of lung and heart problems, as...
COVID-19 cases rise in 9 Arizona counties; repeat infections can increase health issues
Nine Arizona counties now have high COVID-19 spread
Nine Arizona counties now have high COVID-19 spread
A rally will be held Wednesday night in honor of Brittney Griner, drawing attention to bring...
Phoenix Mercury, Rep. Greg Stanton to host ‘Bring Brittney Griner Home’ rally Wednesday night
Moxie was reunited with Oscar hours after she ran away because of fireworks.
Arizona Humane Society helps reunite lost pets after loud holiday weekend