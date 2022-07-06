‘Bebot’ robot sifts through trash at Lake Tahoe to keep it looking pristine

LAKE TAHOE, NV (3TV/CBS 5) -- Volunteers looking to help keep one of the West’s most beautiful nature spots clean have a new tool that can help.

It’s called the “Bebot.” And it’s a robot specifically designed to keep beaches and coastlines looking pristine by removing plastic waste, debris, and other trash often left behind by tourists and other visitors. According to the company that makes the unit, it’s about to recover trash and sift through sand without any harmful emissions. Oh, and it’s silent, discreet, and eco-friendly by running on battery and solar energy.

Volunteers were recently able to dispatch the robot after the 4th of July holiday weekend. The Bebot even found an entire bucket of trash missed by human volunteers.

“[It] was very, very nice because it wasn’t a lot of clutter like you might suspect, but we still retrieved quite a bit of debris,” one volunteer said. “And it just really proves the fact that you need more than just your traditional clean-up if we’re going to keep Tahoe blue.”

