28 reality TV stars to face off in new CBS show ‘The Challenge: USA’

(3TV/CBS 5) -- 28 of your favorite reality stars from the hit CBS shows like Survivor, Amazing Race, and Love Island are coming back in what is being called one of the “most unpredictable and demanding” games of their lives.

“The Challenge: USA”s 90-minute premiere will feature all-star players like Survivor winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina, Big Brother winner Xavier Prather. James Wallington and Justine Ndiba from The Amazing Race and Love Island will also star in the show.

“The Challenge: USA” premieres at 8:30 p.m. Arizona on Wednesday, July 6. The show will air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS 5.

